Edo Govt Reiterates Commitment To Protect Girls, Women Against Violence, Cyberbullying

The Edo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding women and girls from digital violence and other forms of abuse.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Eugenia Abdallah, stated this in Benin City at the commencement of activities marking the 2024 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

Abdallah noted that although digital technology has created global opportunities, it has also become a breeding ground for new forms of violence.

She listed various forms of online abuse targeting women and girls, including cyberbullying, online harassment, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, cyberstalking, identity theft, trafficking recruitment through social media, hate speech, targeted attacks, and online manipulation.

According to her, 2025 global theme, “Unite to Prevent Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls,” highlights the rapidly growing but often overlooked dimension of gender-based violence perpetrated through digital platforms.

She stressed that digital violence is real and its psychological, emotional and social impacts are as devastating as physical violence.

“As a government, we cannot allow the digital world, where our children, especially our daughters, learn, socialize, and build their futures to become a place of fear, intimidation and harm,” she said.

Abdallah explained that the Edo State Government has taken significant steps to enhance the protection of women and girls, including the establishment and expansion of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) in Benin City and Uromi.

She added that the government has strengthened enforcement of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, trained social workers, counsellors, security agencies and health personnel on survivor support, and enhanced collaboration with the police, Civil Defence, NAPTIP, the Ministry of Justice, civil society groups and technology partners. She also noted ongoing digital literacy and online safety campaigns in schools, communities and youth spaces.

She called on residents to join the movement to build safe digital and physical environments.

She urged parents to monitor their children’s online interactions, encouraged schools to integrate digital safety education into classroom learning, and appealed to technology and telecom companies to strengthen reporting systems and embed protective measures on their platforms. She further charged youths to use their online influence positively and reject harmful behavior.

“Ending digital violence requires all of us. When we unite, we create online and offline environments where women and girls can thrive without fear,” she said.

Activities for the 2025 campaign include a road walk across major streets and markets in Benin, statewide digital safety campaigns in secondary schools, social media advocacy, community sensitisation, interactive radio programmes and a stakeholders’ conference involving government agencies, civil society organisations, partners, community leaders and youth groups.