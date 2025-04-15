Edo Govt Reintroduces Monthly Sanitation Exercise

Share

The Edo State Government on Tuesday announced the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise and urged residents to comply with the directive.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, the exercise will hold on the last Saturday of every month from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

During this period, human and vehicular movements will be strictly prohibited, except for persons on essential duties.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the reintroduction of the Monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise in the state, which will be conducted on the last Saturday of every month between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

“The reintroduction of the exercise is premised on His Excellency’s commitment to ensuring a healthier and cleaner environment for the good people of Edo State.

“During the exercise, human and vehicular movements will be strictly prohibited, except for officers on essential duties.

“This is to ensure that all residents of the state partake in the sanitation exercise to keep their immediate environment clean. The exercise is scheduled to commence on Saturday, April 26, 2025.”

