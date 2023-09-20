Edo Govt Queries Source Lf FG N5bn Palliative

…plans to move 50,000 to a new city

Edo State government on Wednesday queries the source of the Federal Government’s N5 billion palliative to the 36 states and Abuja, owing to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

It also said that no fewer than 50,000 residents are to move into a new city being planned to decongest the state capital even as

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the federal government needs to explain whether the financial donation to the states is from the 52 per cent share of the revenue allocation or from the 48 per cent which is due to the state governments.

He said over 1,500,000 passengers have benefited from its free inter and intra city transport to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy since September 11 when it started, “We have carried 1,494,000 passengers for the intra-city scheme while for the intercity we have carried 33,000 passengers.

“A lot of our people have been directly touched by this gesture. It was not a knee jerk programme by the state government but was properly planned.”

For the distribution of palliatives, Nehikhare said “We are still collecting data of the poorest of the poor to ensure that those who are directly affected will be the beneficiaries and will be devoid of politics.”

On the new city called Coral City, the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo said the reason for the new city which she said started September last year was to reduce the pressure on the Benin City Centre.

She said “We have done the design and we have 1,300 plots available for different land uses: residential, commercial, multi-purpose, religious leisure, schools, markets, health centres, everything you need for a city to thrive and it is coming with full infrastructure like roads, drainages, power, telecommunication and others.

“We intend to house 50,000 people when it is fully completed. We have broken the project into four phases so that within the tenure of the current administration we will do the first phase with the expectation that the subsequent governments would continue the project. We opened for subscription with 467 plots to jump-start the project.” he said.