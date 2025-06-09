Edo Govt Provides 2.5MVA Injection Substation To Udomi Community

Share

The Edo State Government has provided a 2.5MVA injection substation to the Udomi community in Esan Central Local Government Area, as part of efforts to improve electricity supply and fulfill campaign promises.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, accompanied by top government officials, inspected the newly completed substation and reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development.

Speaking during the inspection, the governor said the initiative was part of his administration’s pledge to bring sustainable infrastructure to underserved areas.

“I feel very happy and fulfilled to bring development to the people of these communities. This is a new beginning for them, and they are now feeling the impact of governance, which should always be close to the people,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo noted that the substation would not only benefit Udomi but also neighboring communities that will be connected to the facility. He added that the project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and would help open up the area economically.

“This substation will drive development, as businesses will thrive with steady electricity supply. You can see the joy on the faces of the people—this is what good governance looks like,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Business Head of Technical Operations at the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Engr. Mokwenye Jidenmah, commended the governor for the initiative. He explained that the 2.5MVA substation is designed to serve over nine transformers, reducing the 33KVA line to 11KVA to ensure stable power delivery.

“This substation will serve Udomi and surrounding areas. The red line will be energized at 11KVA, and by the end of today, the community will begin to enjoy electricity,” he assured.

According to BEDC, Phase II of the electricity extension will connect six additional communities: Udomi 1, Ujabhole 1, Unogbo, Idimoghodor, Ibhioloulu, and Afuda—all located in the Uwessan area.

The governor also visited the construction site of the Edo State College of Nursing, Health Sciences and Technology in Udomi. He commended the Edo State House of Assembly for their swift passage of the bill establishing the institution.

“I want to thank the Edo State House of Assembly for their support in passing the bill for the Edo State College of Nursing, Health Sciences and Technology Law, Udomi, 2025, which I have now signed into law.

“This ongoing project is possible because of the lawmakers’ action. Work is progressing steadily, and we are committed to delivering this project. The people of Edo State should expect more,” Governor Okpebholo said.

