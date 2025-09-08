The Edo State Government has launched an investigation into the deaths of Eboh Enomwa and Stephen Imaghodo, who were killed in a leadership battle in Iyanomo Community, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

Governor Monday Okpebholo confirmed the investigation in a statement issued by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary, on Monday, September 08.

New Telegraph reports that the murder came at the peak of the clash last week, over what faction controls the community.

According to the statement, the investigation is anchored by the Edo State Special Security Squad, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers”, in collaboration with security agencies and community leaders.

On Saturday, the Government House Chief Security Officer, CSP Osaro Roberts, and the Principal Security Officer to the governor, Okoh Saturday, led the investigative team to the community to analyse the situation

During the investigation, the Secretary of the Special Security Squad, Barr. John Izegaebe advised the community to refrain from violence, stressing the government’s stance on anti-cultism, kidnapping and communal clashes in Edo.

He said, “Our findings so far point to a leadership tussle between two rival factions in Iyanomo, which degenerated into violence and ultimately claimed the lives of two men.

“This is unacceptable. The Governor has directed us to ensure that all those involved in this heinous act are identified, arrested, and prosecuted. No one is above the law.

“The government condoles with the families of the victims and assures them that justice will be served. At the same time, we are sending a very strong message to community leaders: disputes must be resolved legally, not through violence.

“Governor Okpebholo has zero tolerance for crime, and anyone who foments unrest in Edo communities will face the full wrath of the law.”

The residents of Iyanomo Community thanked the Governor and the security squad for their quick intervention.

They pleaded for continued government presence in the community to prevent such occurrences in future.