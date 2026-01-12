New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 12, 2026
Edo Govt Postpones School Resumption In Edo Central

The Edo State Government has postponed the resumption of all public and private schools in the Edo Central Senatorial District.

A statement by Edo Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said the school resumption postponement was till further notice and to enable them to address some exigencies to improve the welfare of the pupils.

According to him, “The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course.

“Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”

Violent protests engulfed Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West local government area, over incessant kidnappings in the locality.

The Palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma was vandalised, even as shops were looted.

