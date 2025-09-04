Edo Govt, PDP Trade Words Over Okpebholo’s Absence

The Edo State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Thursday engaged in a war of words over the alleged absence of Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, as well as the administration’s budget priorities.

In a statement, PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, accused the governor and his deputy of being on foreign trips simultaneously, describing it as an “unprecedented abdication of duty” that has left Edo in a “dangerous leadership vacuum.”

“The reckless dereliction of responsibility has plunged Edo into a dangerous leadership vacuum at a time when citizens are groaning under economic hardship, worsening insecurity, and stalled public services, direct consequences of the ineptitude of the APC-led administration at both the federal and state levels,” the PDP said.

The opposition party further raised alarm over what it called wasteful spending by the Okpebholo administration, alleging that ₦4.2 billion has been budgeted for luxury SUVs for commissioners, with each vehicle priced at about ₦150 million.

According to the PDP, the administration is bloating government with 28 commissioner nominees, a growing number of special advisers, board chairmen, and heads of parastatals, moves that have pushed the cost of governance “to an all-time high.”

The party also accused the government of neglecting workers’ welfare, contrasting Edo with other states that have raised the minimum wage in line with increased federal allocations. It painted a grim picture of “collapsing health facilities, decaying schools, impassable roads, delayed workers’ entitlements, and rising insecurity,” citing reports of farmers abandoning farmlands in Uhunmwonde and Ovia North-East due to armed attacks.

“Are Okpebholo and Idahosa unaware that farmers in Uhunmwonde and Ovia North-East have abandoned their farmlands due to attacks by armed gangs? Do they not know that kidnappers continue to terrorize highways and communities across Edo, while markets in Benin and other cities are no longer safe?” the PDP queried.

The party urged the governor and his deputy to return from their foreign trips and address urgent governance needs, including restoring security, rehabilitating infrastructure, and improving public services.

Responding, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, dismissed the PDP’s claims as “falsehoods” and a “desperate attempt by a failed political party to regain relevance.”

He clarified that Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa had already returned to the country and was “diligently discharging his official responsibilities.”

“Edo State is not rudderless. It is firmly on course under the purposeful leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa,” Itua said.

He added that at no point was Edo left without leadership, stressing that governance in the state is guided by “systems, structures, and accountability” rather than propaganda.

On workers’ welfare, the CPS noted that Edo currently pays one of the highest minimum wages in Nigeria at ₦75,000, dismissing PDP’s allegations as “laughable and embarrassing.”