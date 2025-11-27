Edo Govt, PDP Trade Blows Over Revocation Of PRESCO Oil PLC Land

The Edo State Government and the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a war of words on Thursday over the recent revocation of the Statutory Right of Occupancy (SRO) belonging to PRESCO Oil PLC by Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo.

On Wednesday, the Edo State Government published an advertorial announcing the revocation of about 20 hectares of PRESCO’s land, citing Sections 28 and 38 of the Constitution.

However, within 24 hours, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, clarified that the Managing Director of the Edo State Geographical Information Services (EDOGIS), Mr. Tony Ikpasajah, had acted “unilaterally, without authorisation, and in complete disregard for established procedures and the actual number of hectares intended for excision from PRESCO PLC’s total landholding.”

Reacting, the Edo State PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, Dan Osa-Ogbegie, accused Governor Okpebholo of leading the state into disarray.

“There comes a time in the life of a people when silence becomes betrayal. Edo State has arrived at that moment. What happened between 21 November 2025, when Senator Monday Okpebholo signed a formal Notice of Revocation of Presco Plc’s Statutory Right of Occupancy, and 27 November 2025, when the same government issued a panicked disclaimer denying its own governor’s signature, is not just an embarrassment, it is a tragedy of leadership,” the statement read.

Osa-Ogbegie added: “Edo people are witnessing a government that does not know what it signs, does not understand what it announces, and cannot defend what it authorises. This, apparently, is not governance. It is a circus, a dangerous circus.”

The PDP further described PRESCO Plc as the state’s largest agro-industrial investment, employing thousands directly and indirectly and being one of the best-performing stocks on the Nigerian Exchange. The party said the revocation of 13,545 hectares of PRESCO land “for overriding public interest” was reckless and vindictive.

In response, Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said the SSG’s statement had already captured the government’s position, particularly the constitutional aspects.

He added: “We have since come to the conclusion that each time we need to clarify, the PDP quickly turns the situation into a show. Comedy is desirable to laugh off some of the follies being unleashed on their scanty members, who have been orphaned by the absence of their leaders outside the country.”

Afegbua questioned the PDP’s claim of speaking for PRESCO, noting: “How can the PDP quickly jump into the fray to assume the role of spokesman for PRESCO on the issue of the revocation of lands that were generously gifted to the company by the uncoordinated previous government headed by Godwin Obaseki?”

He reiterated that the SSG’s release outlining the constitutional dimensions of the matter “should suffice,” adding that the PDP was acting as though it operated under a military system of “Go!” without waiting to hear the next instruction.