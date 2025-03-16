Edo Govt, PDP Bicker Over Rising Insecurity In Edo

Share

The Edo State Government and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, disagreed over rising insecurity in the State for the second time in one week.

This was as the state government alleged that the leaders of the opposition PDP are responsible for the endless kidnappings that have become a thing of concern for residents.

The Government, through a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Government, Fred Itua, said it is concerned about the rising wave of insecurity fuelled by armed thugs and criminal elements allegedly sponsored by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Itua alleged” that PDP members who were heavily armed before the 2024 Edo Governorship Election have refused to surrender their weapons, posing a clear and present danger to the safety of our citizens.

“It is on record that former Governor Godwin Obaseki, before the last election, openly threatened that ‘Nigeria would burn.” This was not a mere political outburst—it was a premeditated declaration backed by the systematic arming of touts and thugs. ”

He added, “These individuals, many of whom were drafted into the Edo State Security Network under the previous administration, still possess over 5,000 illegal firearms, which they now use to perpetrate robbery, kidnapping, and violent attacks across the State.

“The Edo State Government is aware that PDP leaders, who had direct control over these armed operatives, have refused to assist in disarming them.

“Instead, they continue to shield these criminals, providing them with cover as they unleash terror on innocent citizens.

“Worse still, intelligence reports indicate that PDP leaders are stockpiling additional arms, intending to orchestrate mayhem should their candidate, Asue Ighodalo, fail to secure victory at the Tribunal.

“The State Government is calling on all security agencies to intensify their investigations, track down these armed criminals and their sponsors and bring them to justice.

“No individual, regardless of political affiliation, is above the law, and Edo State, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, will not tolerate any attempt to destabilize the peace and security of our people,” he said.

Reacting, Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City,

said Governor Okpebholo’s endless blame game over his failure in managing rising insecurity is shameful and disappointing.

“It is shameful and utterly disappointing that Senator Monday Okpebholo has continued to play the blame game with respect to his total failure in handling the primary responsibility of government, which is protecting the lives and property of the people of the State.

“Edo has degenerated into a lawless State since he took office. The people of Edo State are under siege. In the past three weeks alone, at least 35 innocent Edo citizens have been brutally killed, including Batemue Philip Ebo, Christopher Bello, and Victor Ogedengbe, whose lives were tragically cut short by militant groups and killer herdsmen who have overrun various communities in the State.

“Several others have sustained various degrees of injuries, and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

“From Edo South to Edo Central to Edo North, killings and violent attacks have become rampant.

“The State, which was repositioned as one of Nigeria’s safest places to live and do business during the Godwin Obaseki government, has now become so unsafe, gaining a notorious reputation as the capital of kidnapping and violent crimes in the country.

“Yet, all Okpebholo can come up with as the Chief Security Officer of the State are lame excuses, blaming the opposition for his incompetence, cluelessness, and failure to effectively manage the worsening insecurity in the State, which has continued to claim the lives of innocent citizens almost daily.

“We want to place it on record that the PDP has no involvement in the security challenges facing the State. Instead of wasting time and taxpayers’ money issuing meaningless statements and blaming the opposition for his incompetence, Okpebholo should roll up his sleeves, get to work, and fulfill the most fundamental responsibility of his office as governor.

“He must take deliberate steps to reorganize the State’s security architecture, which was effective and efficient during the Obaseki administration, and rein in his thugs and gang of criminal enforcers who are on a free-for-all in the State so as to put an end to the reign of terror.

“If he is truly serious about governance and protecting the lives of the people of the State, he must stop the blame game and put to good use his monthly withdrawal of N750m security vote.

“Obaseki handed to him a very stable government and secure State over four months ago. It is, therefore, irresponsible for Okpebholo to still be looking backward, trying to blame Obaseki for his own incompetence, cluelessness, and failure in government.

“Again, we urge Okpebholo to humble himself and seek help from Obaseki, who has demonstrated nuanced leadership, coordination, and strategy for securing the State. We are confident that Obaseki, in his commitment to the safety and well-being of Edo people, will be willing to provide advisory support if consulted,” Aziegbemi said.

