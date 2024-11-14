Edo Govt, PDP Bicker Over Alleged Sack Of Workers By Okpebholo

Share

The Edo State Government and the State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday traded words over the sacking of Permanent Secretaries that are not career civil servants by the just inaugurated government.

Recall that Governor Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday sacked all Permanent Secretary who were not career civil servants, directing them to handover all government property in their care to the most senior officer in their departments

Reacting to his directive, the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare said the dismissed workers were left with uncertain conditions.

He accused Okpebholo of trying to bring “The suffering and hardship already inflicted on the country and its people by the APC government at the centre.

“Many of the dismissed workers were left in uncertain conditions, plunging numerous families and dependents into a sudden state of disarray amid the current economic challenges, which was inflicted on the people due to the gross mismanagement of the national economy by the governor’s All Progressives-led government.

“This is totally condemnable and unacceptable. How can a governor begin to sack workers in the State barely 24 hours after he was sworn in? This callous and rash action of the governor is a direct assault on workers and the people of the State, and we condemn it in its entirety.

“It is reminiscent of the dark days of the military when after they illegally takeover power, they begin to sack and dismiss civil and public servants, using words such as “with immediate effect and automatic alacrity.

“Could this just be the beginning of the harsh and inhumane policies and decisions we are to see under the new administration of Monday Okpebholo?

“Is this a sad tale sign of what the government portends for the people of Edo State? If this is how the governor begins his first day in office, what hope do we have for the months ahead?

“How can a governor kick off his administration by throwing families into hardship?” he queried.

In his reaction,the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,Fred Itua said the statement issued by “the factional chapter of the PDP in Edo is a joke taken too far.

“The PDP is yet to recover from the crushing defeat it suffered during the 21st September governorship election in Edo State.

In response, Itua said that Governor Okpebholo, since his inauguration on Tuesday, has “Hit the ground running and is trying to fix the mess created by the immediate-past MoU governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

“For the records, the statement released on Wednesday by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, did not sack any civil servants. Besides, no Governor sacks civil servants through a media pronouncement.

“Those asked to go were appointees of the last administration in the State. The factional PDP in Edo State is ignorant, and its members need to be gainfully engaged.

“Anyone in the State’s civil service that is not an appointee has nothing to fear. But if you are a product of the last MoU government and appointed by Obaseki, the rule of law must stand.”

