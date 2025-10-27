Edo Govt Pays Tribute To Late NSCDC Commandant, Agun Joseph

The Edo State Government on Monday paid its final respects to the late Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Command, Mr Agun Joseph, who passed away recently.

Leading the state delegation at the valedictory session held at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, the Deputy Governor, Mr Dennis Idahosa, described the late commandant as a dedicated officer whose leadership and service left an indelible mark on the state.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, the Deputy Governor noted that the delegation included top security chiefs, political figures, associates of the deceased, and other dignitaries from across the state.

Speaking during the solemn event, Idahosa praised the late commandant’s contributions to the state’s security architecture, describing him as “a man who impacted positively in the lives of the people.”

He said, “Joseph was a man of exemplary leadership, a team player, and a thoroughbred officer who shared intelligence with sister agencies during his service years. As a state and a people, we appreciate the commandant for being an astute officer who displayed quality leadership, exemplified courage, fairness, and justice in matters of security and governance.”

The Deputy Governor further highlighted Joseph’s professional values and personal integrity, saying, “Through his leadership at the NSCDC in the state, he exemplified courage, integrity, and professionalism of the highest order. He was a man guided by fairness, justice, and a deep sense of responsibility and excellence, always adhering to global best practices in matters of security and governance.”

According to him, “Today, we gather with heavy hearts to pay our last respects to a remarkable officer, a dedicated public servant, a loving husband, and a devoted father — a man whose life was dedicated to serving our dear state and nation with distinction and honour.”

On behalf of the Edo State Government, Idahosa extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of the late officer. Addressing the daughter and brother of the deceased, who were present at the ceremony, he said, “We share in your grief and pray that God grants you the strength to bear this painful loss.”

He added, “Though Commandant Agun has departed this world, his legacy endures — in the countless lives he touched, in the officers he trained, and in the peace and stability he worked so hard to uphold. As we bid him farewell, let us honour his memory by rededicating ourselves to the ideals he stood for — integrity, diligence, and selfless service to humanity.”

Representatives of various security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were also present to pay their last respects.

Until his death, Commandant Agun Joseph, aged 57, served as the head of the Edo State Command of the NSCDC.