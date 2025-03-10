Edo Govt Partners NELFUND On Student Loan, Stipend

Share

In a bid to make tertiary education accessible and affordable to its citizens, the Edo State Government has entered into a partnership with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to extend its services to Students in Edo State-owned tertiary Institutions.

This partnership, which will guarantee all Edo students access to university and tertiary education without paying school fees immediately, will also give them access to a monthly stipend meant to offset their expenses while schooling.

Organizing a 2-day sensitization program for tertiary institution students across the 3 senatorial districts, the Commissioner of Edo State Ministry of Education, Pally Iyamu, called on students across the various tertiary institutions in the state to take advantage of this great initiative by the state government.

He stressed that the state government is resolved to lessen the financial burden and obligations on parents.

Iyamu said the partnership will serve as a big relief to parents, who before now have to cough out hundreds of thousands of naira for their children‘s school fees.

Iyamu appreciated the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a road map where all students can thrive, irrespective of their background

This partnership is expected to help checkmate incidences of students dropping out and other hindrances to attaining higher degrees due to financial restraints.

The 2 days sensitization program is scheduled to hold from 11th – 12th March 2025 across the 3 senatorial districts of Edo State.

Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, will be used for Edo South on 11th March, while AAU Student Conference Centre, Ekpoma and Edo University, Iyanmo, will serve as the venue for the program in Edo Central and Edo North, respectively, on 12th March 2025

NELFUND, an education loan scheme initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, opened its portal to students of federal tertiary institutions in May 2024.

It provides interest-free loans to eligible Nigerians for higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition.

Students under the scheme also get a N20,000 monthly stipend. Repayment is expected to start two years after the completion of NYSC.

