Edo Gov’t Moves To Regulate Scavengers, Scrap Dealers

In a renewed effort to tackle insecurity and rising vandalism across Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo has announced plans to regulate the activities of scavengers and scrap dealers operating within the state.

He made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by the new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State, Commandant Akintayo Saidi Ayinla, at the Government House in Benin City.

Governor Okpebholo emphasized the State Government’s commitment to supporting security agencies, particularly the NSCDC, in their mission to protect public infrastructure and restore order to the scrap and scavenging sector.

Expressing concern over increasing cases of theft and destruction linked to the activities of some scavengers, he vowed to introduce legislation that would clearly define operational boundaries for operators in the trade.

“The way they go about stealing irons, removing and destroying property belonging to people is not acceptable at all. I know that with your zeal and understanding of the State’s terrain, you will be able to take action to end this menace,” the Governor said.

He further revealed that the government will send a regulatory bill to the Edo State House of Assembly aimed at sanitizing the sector. The proposed legislation, according to him, will introduce measures to hold operators accountable and curb criminal tendencies.

“We are going to propose a regulatory document in the form of a bill to the House of Assembly. When somebody is operating, he should know his boundaries. If they go beyond that, they should know that they are fighting the Government. We need to do that so that there will be sanity in their operations,” he stated.

Governor Okpebholo also extended condolences to the NSCDC on the passing of its former Edo State Commandant, Gbenga Agun Joseph, describing his death as a shock. He welcomed Commandant Ayinla back to the state, noting that the officer was already familiar with the terrain.

“Let me welcome you to Government House this morning and, first of all, condole with you once again on the passing of our friend and brother, your predecessor.

Having said that, I want to welcome you back to Edo. With the information I have before me, you are not new to the State. So, I can say that you are a son of the soil,” the Governor remarked.

In his response, Commandant Ayinla thanked the Governor for the administration’s ongoing support to security agencies, citing the provision of operational vehicles, financial aid, and logistical backing.

He highlighted the urgency of the situation and raised alarm over the surge in vandalism linked to the scrap and scavenging industry.

While acknowledging the sector’s contribution to economic activity, Ayinla noted that its lack of regulation has made it a hotspot for criminal activities, including theft of electric cables, streetlight poles, and manhole covers.

“If not properly regulated, these activities could escalate into more severe crimes such as vehicle theft and destruction of government infrastructure,” he warned.

The Commandant revealed that the NSCDC has already begun a comprehensive census of scrap markets and scavenging hubs across the state.

The aim is to build a framework that will ensure effective monitoring and regulation of the industry.

He also recommended strategies for managing the sector, including zoning of scrap markets, regulating hours of operation, mandatory licensing and registration of operators, and restrictions on the handling of sensitive or critical materials.