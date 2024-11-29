Edo Govt Lifts Ban On Security Network, Renames It

Share

The Edo State Government has lifted the ban on the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) and renamed it Edo State Security Corps in a move to fortify the security architecture of the State.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the security outfit was banned in September, weeks before the 2024 Edo State Governorship election, by the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Fred Itua said the decision by Governor Monday Okpebholo was to enhance safety and security.

According to him, “The suspension, which was initiated by the Inspector General of Police ahead of the September 21 2024 Gubernatorial Election, was based on the constitutional stipulation that election security is the sole responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force, assisted by other sister agencies within the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

“However, with the successful conduct of the gubernatorial election, the Edo State Government has deemed it necessary to reinstate the Security Corps. This move aims to bolster the state’s security apparatus and ensure the safety of its citizens.

“As part of the reinstatement process, all returning officers are required to report to the office of the State Corps Commander or their respective zonal offices (North, Central, South) of the Corps.

“This directive aims to ensure a seamless transition and the effective deployment of the Security Corps.”

Share

Please follow and like us: