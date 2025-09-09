Edo Govt Launches Investigation Into Killing Of 2 Borehole Drillers

Obayanto Community in IkpobaOkha Local Government Area of Edo State has been thrown into mourning following the brutal murder of two bore- hole drillers, identified as Eboh Enomwa and Stephen Imaghodo.

A third individual who was reportedly with them at the time of the attack remains missing, as the authorities intensify efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings.

According to reports, Enomwa was a familiar face in the area, known for routinely carrying out borehole projects in the community. Sources disclosed that he occasionally accepted plots of land in place of monetary payment for his services.

He was said to have been in Uwasota, Benin City, inspecting a project when he received a call summoning him to Obayanto for a proposed borehole drilling. That visit, however, ended in tragedy. In response to the incident, the Edo State Government has initiated a comprehensive investigation to track down those responsible.

The probe is being led by the state’s Special Security Squad, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers,” in partnership with local security operatives and traditional authorities.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, issued a statement confirming that a high-powered delegation visited the troubled community over the weekend. The team was led by the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, CSP Osaro Roberts, alongside the Principal Security Officer, Okoh Saturday.