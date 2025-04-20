Edo Govt Issues 9,000 Certificates Of Occupancy In Three Months

Share

The Edo State Government has issued 9,000 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) between February and April 17, 2025.

Tony Ikpasaja, Managing Director of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS), disclosed this when the executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Benin City.

Ikpasaja said the milestone was achieved despite challenges, including the shutdown of the agency’s system by a consultant engaged by the immediate past administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Appointed by Governor Monday Okpebholo in January 2025, Ikpasaja noted that the 9,000 certificates were processed using a new software system, a sharp contrast to the 1,000 C of Os issued between 2023 and February 2025 under the previous government.

He also revealed that the agency recently acquired more sophisticated equipment to boost productivity and ensure faster processing of applications.

According to him, the agency inherited over 7,500 unattended files from applicants seeking to register their land and have it captured in the EdoGIS database.

Ikpasaja assured applicants that their files would be processed promptly and encouraged all property and landowners to legalize their ownership.

He stressed that any landed property without a Certificate of Occupancy is not a legal asset.

“As of today, I can boldly tell you that we have processed and issued over 9,000 Certificates of Occupancy. This is a remarkable improvement compared to the 1,000 issued between 2023 and early 2025.

“When I assumed office, I met over 7,500 unprocessed files. It was disheartening to see that applicants who had paid were left unattended to.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will clear the backlog and ensure that Nigerians and Edo people receive their certificates,” he said.

Ikpasaja assured applicants that once their documents are in the system, their land is secure, as the new system prevents any duplication or fraudulent processing.

He explained that the restructuring undertaken under his leadership is a complete departure from past practices and aligns with World Bank standards and international best practices.

To extend services to more citizens, he said the agency has opened additional offices in Auchi and Ekpoma, aiming to bring land administration closer to the grassroots.

