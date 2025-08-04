Edo Govt Intensifies Efforts To Curb Irregular Migration, Human Trafficking

The Edo State Government has said the administration of Governor Monday Okpebolo is determined to confront irregular migration, human trafficking, and related human rights violations that have impacted the state for years.

The government, through the Edo State Migration Agency, is executing a structured, multi-sectoral strategy aimed at establishing sustainable migration governance, promoting social justice, and facilitating the reintegration of returnees into the local economy.

Director-General of the Agency, Lucky Agazuma, speaking on the government’s policy direction, noted that Governor Okpebholo has taken a hands-on approach in tackling the issue of irregular migration, especially among the youth population.

“No administration in the history of Edo State has tackled the issue of irregular migration with the commitment, policy depth, and urgency that Governor Okpebholo has brought to the table,” Agazuma stated.

He added that the Governor has placed priority on the safety, dignity, and economic empowerment of Edo residents, with particular attention to trafficking survivors and returnees.

“Under the current administration, the Migration Agency has launched two main policy frameworks. The first, referred to as the S³ Model—See it, Say it, Sort it—encourages residents to report suspected trafficking or migration-related offences.

The second, the R³ Model—Re-admit, Rehabilitate, Reintegrate—is designed to assist returning migrants with psychosocial support, vocational training, startup funding, and reintegration measures intended to support sustainable livelihoods within the state.”

He maintained that the Agency collaborates with various groups, including religious organisations, traditional institutions, civil society bodies, and international partners.

“It also operates migration desks across all 18 local government areas of Edo State, aiming to enhance community engagement and ensure its interventions are driven by accurate data.

“To challenge popular but misleading beliefs about life abroad, the Migration Agency has initiated a safe migration awareness campaign. This effort addresses misconceptions fueled by flashy displays from returning migrants, which often mask the challenges faced overseas.

“Efforts by the Agency have also been extended to diplomatic engagement. It has reached out to embassies in more than 20 countries—primarily within the European Union—advocating for more accessible legal migration channels, lower visa costs, and simplified procedures for lawful travel and employment abroad.

“The State has conducted several rescue operations during Okpebholo’s tenure. These include the repatriation of trafficked girls from Libya and Burkina Faso. In one case, a 14-year-old girl was rescued and returned home with direct support from the Governor.

“In another major development, a local native doctor known for administering ritual oaths to trafficking victims was arrested and prosecuted. The case has served as a significant tool in advocacy efforts against the fear and coercion associated with traditional oaths used by traffickers.”

Continuing, he said that to support returnees, the Agency has implemented a monitoring framework that provides continued assistance after reintegration. Beneficiaries are mentored and receive training in entrepreneurship, digital marketing, branding, and financial management.

“Private sector partnerships have been secured to channel Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding into returnee support and migration awareness programs. These collaborations are contributing to job creation, business funding, and skills development initiatives.