Edo Govt Halts Project Commissioning Following Buhari’s Death

The Edo State Government on Monday abruptly suspended the commissioning ceremony of 100 newly acquired Edo Line buses following the death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The commissioning event, which was already underway at the Obakhawaye Park in Benin City, had attracted dignitaries from across the country. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, was scheduled to officially unveil the fleet. Guests were seated and the proceedings were being broadcast live when the event was brought to a sudden halt.

According to the master of ceremonies, a directive had been received from the Edo State Government House, instructing an immediate suspension of the event.

“Ladies and gentlemen, an important message has just arrived from the Government House, Edo State. The information is that the commissioning of the New Edo Line has been postponed because of the death of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari,” the MC announced.

The 100 buses, procured under the administration of Governor Monday Okpebolo, were intended to revive the once-thriving but now moribund Edo Line transport company. The company had struggled under the weight of accumulated debt for years, and the new acquisition was seen as a bold step toward restoring its operations and regaining public trust.

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced on Sunday evening, plunging the nation into mourning.

Reacting, the factional chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo State (PDP) in a statement by Chris Nehihkare condemned what it termed, “a callous and insensitive jamboree organized by the Edo State Government under the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo, at a time the nation was mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is deeply disturbing and utterly disrespectful that while Nigerians were still coming to terms with the loss of a former President and a prominent national figure, the Edo State Governor and his associates chose to throw a public celebration complete with a live band—dancing and reveling, as if in mockery of the moment.

“This shameful display not only reflects a gross insensitivity to the mood of the nation but also dishonours the memory of a man who, despite political differences, remains a symbol of Nigeria’s democratic journey. Regardless of former President Buhari’s stance during the 2020 elections, his passing deserved solemnity, not celebration. Especially, when he insisted that democratic process must not be compromised and interfered with.

“The Edo PDP extends its heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Buhari family, and all Nigerians on the passing of an uncommon democrat, patriot, and elder statesman.”