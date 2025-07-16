Edo Govt Halts Inauguration Of 100 New Edo Line Buses

The Edo State Government, on Monday, abruptly suspended the commissioning ceremony of 100 newly acquired Edo Line buses following the death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The event which was already underway at the Obakhawaye Park in Benin City, had attracted dignitaries from across the country.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, was scheduled to officially unveil the fleet. Guests were seated and the proceedings were being broadcast live when the event was brought to a sudden halt.

According to the master of ceremony, a directive had been received from the Edo State Government House, instructing an immediate suspension of the event.

“Ladies and gentlemen, an important message has just arrived from the Government House, Edo State. The information is that the commissioning of the New Edo Line has been postponed because of the death of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari,” the MC announced.