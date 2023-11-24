Edo Govt, Foundation Sign MoA On Adoption Of 18 Primary Healthcare Centres

The Edo State Government and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation in collaboration with the Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP) have signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MoA) on the adoption of eighteen Primary Healthcare Centres in Edo State.

The Foundation is to refurbish and manage the eighteen Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) one each from the eighteen local government areas of the state for the period of five years.

Speaking at the ceremony in Benin City, Edo State, the Vice Chairman of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mrs. Fovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, said the foundation is established to improve the lives of the people through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare.

She said that for the foundation to achieve its healthcare objectives, it has to enter partnerships with governments and other private sector entities to drive initiatives aimed at improving the primary healthcare space.

According to her, “To achieve our healthcare objectives, we form partnerships with the government and other private sector entities to drive initiatives aimed at improving the primary healthcare space. We are adopting 23 primary healthcare centres in Nigeria,18 of them in Edo State, she disclosed

Giving an overview of the Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP) the MD/ CEO, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, said the Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP) is a strategic initiative aimed at revitalizing and establishing standard Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across Nigeria.

According to Dr Akinbolagbe, 18 PHCs were selected based on criteria such as the availability of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, water and power supply, medical staff presence, and building conditions among others.

She said: “The initial stage PHCs for revitalization include Atoruru PHC in Sabongida-Ora, Evbuodia PHC in Oredo, Uteh PHC in Iwogban, and Idunmungha PHC in Uhunmwode.

“In implementing ADHFP in Edo State, both PSHAN and The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation play crucial roles, exemplifying a collaborative approach to healthcare improvement.

“The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s commitment of N2.3 billion over five years, with N1.8 billion earmarked for renovating selected PHCs in Edo State, underscores dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services in the region”.

On his part, the Edo State Government gave the assurance of its commitment to providing quality primary healthcare service to the teaming population.

The Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bar Osarodion Ogie, said that PHC is the most important aspect of healthcare and the closest to the people and needs to be given priority.

“When we came in, we found out that Primary Healthcare is not about the building but the personnel to run it effectively. We decided to rebuild our School of Health Technology so it can train the men and women who will run the PHCs’

“And with 774 PHCs’ across the country, there is a need to collaborate with the Edo State School of Health Technology in order to help train PHC personnel”, he stated.

The SSG noted that though the government has made significant improvements in making PHCs across the state functional despite few still remain, however, commended the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for supporting the government in the realization of its quest.