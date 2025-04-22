Edo Govt Donates Rice, N20m To Ravaged Farming Communities

Share

Edo State Government yesterday, donated 3,000 bags of rice and N20 million to seven farming communities in Ovia South-West Local Government Area, recently attacked by suspected bandits.

The affected communities include Marindoti, Gbelemontin Domiju, Kola Village, Taiye Camp, Eto Camp, Dipe, Bala Dele, and about 1000 settlements, inhabited mainly by farmers of Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and Benin descent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coordinated attacks, which occurred on February 21, led to the death of 22 persons, and destruction of homes and property, worth millions of naira.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Executive Secretary, Edo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Jerry Idahosa, presented the relief materials and financial assistance to the victims at Marindoti and Gbelemontin Domiju.

Okpebholo said the gesture was to fulfill the promises he made during a previous visit to the communities and affirmed the State Government’s commitment to grassroots development and peacebuilding.

