Edo Govt Disowns Fake Appointment Letter Issued To PDP State Chairman

The Edo State Government on Saturday night disowned an appointment letter purportedly issued to the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi appointing him as the Special Adviser Political (Esan North East/Esan South East) to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Refuting the fake appointment letter, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Bar Osarodion Ogie, in a press statement, said the letter was the handiwork of mischief makers with the intention of stirring up crisis in the state.

Ogie, enjoined members of the public to disregard the letter in its entirety.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to a purported appointment letter addressed to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, allegedly appointing him as a Special Adviser Political (Esan North East/Esan South East).

“We state categorically that the letter is fake, fabricated, and the product of mischief makers with the intention of stirring a crisis. The letter did not emanate from the State government, and we enjoin members of the public to disregard it in its entirety.”

The statement also discouraged any attempt to confuse within the public space, adding that the fake documents had been sent to the police for proper investigation.

“We discourage the criminal attempt by detractors to confuse within the public space. This clearly amounts to an act of forgery, which is punishable under extant laws.

“The fake document has been forwarded to the Nigerian Police Force for proper investigation and when the culprits are found, they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”