Edo Govt Denies Forcing Teachers Into Menial Tasks, Orders Probe

The Edo State Government has dismissed allegations by a civil society group that teachers in the state are being compelled to perform menial tasks such as grass-cutting and cleaning school premises on directives from the Ministry of Education.

Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, in a statement, described the claims as “unwholesome” and contrary to the state’s ongoing efforts to restore the dignity of teachers. He revealed that preliminary findings suggest the activities were voluntary acts of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by a few teachers, not official directives.

Iyamu said the government has ordered a full investigation to establish the facts and hold responsible parties accountable. “We assure our esteemed teachers that we will get to the root of the matter and correct any abnormality in whatever form,” he stated, emphasizing the state’s commitment to safeguarding teachers’ rights.

He urged teachers to remain focused on academic excellence, stressing that their primary duty is to transfer knowledge, not engage in non-academic tasks. The Ministry also cautioned against attempts to discredit recent reforms aimed at eliminating exploitative practices and improving access to quality education for underprivileged children.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to education, Iyamu noted several initiatives under Governor Monday Okpebholo, including increased minimum wage for teachers, conversion of casual staff to permanent positions after three years, construction of staff quarters in select schools, and ongoing teacher training programs.

“The Senator Monday Okpebholo administration is fully committed to ensuring every Edo child gets the best in education and every Edo teacher is proud to be an Edo teacher,” the statement added.