Edo Govt Demolishes Property Linked To Alleged Kidnapping Gang Leader

The Edo State Task Force has demolished a property on College Road, Aduwawa, Benin City, linked to an alleged notorious kidnapping gang leader .

The property belonged to a woman whose younger brother, Osamede Asemota, is a key leader of the gang.

Asemota, who was arrested by the authorities, confessed to his involvement in kidnapping activities.

He revealed that his last mission earned him N350,000 and that he had kidnapped a woman from her store at Ramat Park, taking her to a bush area along Agbor Road.

The gang, comprising five members, had been responsible for several kidnappings in the Aduwawa, Eyan, and Auchi Bypass axis of Benin City.

Asemota’s sister, who owns the demolished property, is said to be unaware of her brother’s activities as she resides abroad.

When asked how he felt about his sister losing her property due to his actions, Asemota expressed confusion and regret.

Asemota said: “We kidnapped the woman in her shop at Ramat Park and took her to the bush around Agbor Park. I was with her in the bush for 2 days while my share of the ransom money was later brought to me by my friends.

“We sometimes meet at this compound to plan and carry out our activities. The house belongs to my sister, who lives in Italy. I stay alone here, and I feel very sad and confused at this development. I don’t know how she will feel hearing this thing because she has been supportive of me, sending me money and other things. I feel really bad that I had to involve her property this way,” he lamented.

Another suspect, Michael Tare from Delta State, was also arrested in connection with the kidnapping. He revealed that he had received N1 million as his share of the ransom but returned to Benin due to greed, leading to his arrest.

The kidnap gang had demanded a ransom of N8 million from their victim and later demanded an additional N3 million, threatening to kidnap her again if she refused to pay.

The Edo State Task Force’s demolition of the property serves as a warning to those involved in criminal activities in the state.

The task force’s actions demonstrate the government’s commitment to tackling insecurity and holding those responsible for criminal activities accountable.

The incident highlights the need for vigilance and cooperation between the government and residents to prevent kidnapping and other crimes.

