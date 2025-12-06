Edo Govt Demolishes Houses Linked To Cultists, Arrests 15 Drug Dealers

The Edo State Government has begun demolishing houses allegedly connected to cultists in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

A statement from Patrick Ebojele, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, said the demolition followed a major security operation on 17 November 2025 carried out by the State’s Special Security Squad in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

He said during the raid, 31 suspects were arrested at various hideouts, while leaders of the Black Axe and Eiye confraternities—accused of orchestrating the violent clash in Uromi on 16 November—were issued a seven-day ultimatum to surrender.

And that, with the expiration of the ultimatum and no compliance from the wanted cult leaders, government officials proceeded to pull down buildings where incriminating evidence was reportedly discovered.

The operation was led by the Principal Security Officer to Governor Monday Okpebholo, supported by the Divisional Police Officer in Uromi, local vigilante groups, the Esan North-East Anti-Kidnapping Committee and personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Idemudia Noah, coordinator of the security outfit codenamed Operation Flush Out Kidnapping and Cultism, said the action became necessary after the suspects failed to take advantage of both the ultimatum and an extended grace period.

“This demolition exercise should serve as a warning to landlords and property owners in Uromi to properly profile their tenants. These houses were demolished because incriminating evidence was found in them,” he said.

He added that the affected properties will now be taken over by the Edo State Government for use as operational bases. Noah reaffirmed the Okpebholo administration’s commitment to combating cultism, kidnapping and all forms of criminality. “We are serious about this exercise. We want Edo State to be crime-free. No one is above the law,” he stated.

In a separate operation based on credible intelligence, the squad raided the Hausa quarters in Uromi and arrested 15 persons after illicit drugs were allegedly found in their possession. The suspects have been transferred to the Uromi Divisional Headquarters for profiling, further investigations and prosecution.

Noah said drug peddling in the area had become a magnet for hoodlums, cultists and kidnappers. “We received information from our colleagues in Uromi on the ongoing illicit drug trade, which promotes nefarious activities. We swung into action and arrested both sellers and buyers,” he said.

One of the suspects, a marijuana dealer identified as Tajudeen Lawal, admitted to selling drugs alongside two others in the Hausa quarters.