Edo Govt Demolishes Building Owned By Suspected Cultist

The Edo State Government has demolished a house belonging to a suspected cultist, which was said to have been used for initiations in Egbaen Community along Upper Siluko Road, Egor Local Government Area.

The building, said to belong to a suspected Maphite cult leader, Marvellous Adetarami, was said to be used as a base for cult initiation rites and ritual practices.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary ( CPS) to the governor, Fred Itua said the operation was executed by the State Special Security Squad.

Codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers”, the security squad is working in a concerted effort with various security agencies and community stakeholders.

According to the statement, the Coordinator of the State Security Squad, Idemudia Noah, confirmed that the building was linked to one Marvellous Adetarami, a leader of the Maphite cult group, who had converted the bungalow into a shrine and meeting point for illegal activities.

“We were here some days ago to seal up this building following allegations of cultism, ritual practices and other nefarious activities of suspected Maphite cult leader Marvellous Adetarami and his members.”

He also disclosed that despite the earlier sealing of the premises, intelligence reports confirmed that the suspects resumed their clandestine operations under the cover of darkness. Their continued defiance prompted the government’s decision to demolish the structure.

“We got credible information that the suspected cult leader Marvellous Adetarami and his members still gather to have their meetings in this sealed bungalow, where the horrible shrine was discovered,” he revealed.

Continuing, he said.

“Neighbours and community members are all joyous seeing the building pulled down, as they have lived in fear following the suspect’s activities,” Idemudia noted.

He reiterated the state’s commitment under Governor Okpebholo to creating a secure and law-abiding environment that fosters peace, development, and community well-being.

“Edo State Government has promised hard times for those perpetrating criminal activities across the state. There is no hiding place for them. Edo is no longer a safe haven for crime or criminality.”

The security squad stated that law enforcement agencies have invited the key suspect for questioning. However, he has reportedly refused to appear, maintaining an air of impunity despite the serious allegations against him.

In his message to citizens, Idemudia urged vigilance and cooperation, encouraging residents to report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

“We encourage neighbours and citizens across the state who notice such nefarious activities in their communities to inform security agencies. Together, we can ensure a safer Edo for all.”