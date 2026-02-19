Edo Govt Demolishes Building Linked To Alleged Cult Members

Edo State Government has demolished a building in Amagba, where two alleged Aye members were arrested and five others escaped in connection with recent cult killings in the state.

The demolition exercise was carried out by the Special Security Squad codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers in Edo State,” led by the Principal Security Officer to the Governor.

Briefing journalists after the demolition exercise, the Spokesperson to the Squad, Mr. Eribo Enwanta, insisted that the anti-cultism law in the state will be implemented to the letter to ensure cultism becomes a thing of the past in the state.

According to Mr. Enwanta, “The governor has given us a mandate and we will follow that mandate no matter who is involved. No one is bigger than the law. We are here and have demolished this property. Those who escaped that day and have been declared wanted are still declared wanted. Koko, Enas, Sparol, and the others are still wanted, and we will arrest them to face the atrocities they have committed, especially Sparol.”

On the Okiagheles who were asked to submit before the Special Squad, Mr. Enwanta confirmed that two of the three Okiagheles have submitted to scrutiny and are currently being profiled, while the seven-day ultimatum is still counting for the Okiaghele of Obagie Ken Dada.

Mr. Enwanta noted, “The Okiaghele of Obagie, we gave you seven days to submit yourself and that ultimatum is still counting. We hear you have been ranting on social media that the governor is not the Oba of Benin, but don’t forget there is a law you must answer to. When the seven days expire, we will know if there is a law in Edo State. Ken Dada, the days are counting; for your own good, submit yourself for questioning, and when you fail to do so, we will declare you wanted and the full weight of the state will be deployed to enforce the law. The rest of them have come to honour their interview and we are profiling them as we speak, but Ken Dada has decided to be law by himself.”

In the meantime, the Special Security Squad also sealed off a residence in the Upper Uwa area of Benin, being the last known residence of Etiosa Akhiombare Joshua, also known as Baba Josh, a suspected member of the Maphite Confraternity and mastermind and financier of last week’s killing at Wire Road.

Briefing journalists, Mr. Enwanta noted that an intelligence report showed that the suspect, Mr. Akhiombare, has relocated to Canada, prompting the state government to involve Interpol to help track him down and bring him back to the state to face justice.

Mr. Enwanta insisted that all property linked to the suspects will be sealed off until he presents himself.

“When we leave here, we will go to your sister’s house and church; from there, we will go to your father’s house. Etiosa Joshua placed a 1 million naira bounty on the person that they killed; he also provided money for the weapons used in the killing. We have involved Interpol, and there is no hiding place for him and his conspirators. Anybody who has had a hand in killing another person in this state will be pursued.

“We cannot be intimidated, and the Governor’s mandate will be carried out to ensure there are no more cult killings in Edo State. We have very good coordination in the office of the Principal Security Officer, and this mandate must be achieved.