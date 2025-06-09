Edo Govt Delivers 90 Doses Of Anti-Diphtheria Vaccine To UBTH

Share

Edo State Government on Monday announced that it had received and deployed 90 doses of anti-diphtheria vaccines, with 70 doses already delivered to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

This intervention comes after the death of two individuals last week in what appears to be a resurgence of the disease.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, made the announcement shortly after handing over the vaccines to the hospital.

He revealed that, in addition to the 70 doses provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state also obtained 20 doses from the Delta State Ministry of Health.

Dr. Oshiomhole expressed concern that the outbreak was extending beyond expected parameters.

He noted that some of those infected had previously received full immunization, and that cases were now being seen in individuals over the age of five, which is outside the usual risk group.

He said the state government is in consultation with national health authorities to determine whether immunization efforts should be expanded to include older children and adults, including health workers, due to the evolving nature of the outbreak.

The commissioner added that Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved the donation of hospital beds, fittings, and other materials to UBTH’s emergency centre and may also support patients by covering their medical bills.

Receiving the Commissioner at the hospital, Professor Stanley Okugbo, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), and Dr. Fidelis Eki-Udoko, Deputy CMAC and Consultant in charge of the Children’s Emergency Unit, expressed gratitude for the swift response by the state government.

They confirmed that all current diphtheria patients at the facility are responding to treatment and urged the public to seek medical help promptly when symptoms appear.

They explained that symptoms of diphtheria typically include a thick, gray membrane covering the throat and tonsils, sore throat and hoarseness, swelling in the neck, difficulty or rapid breathing, nasal discharge, fever, chills, and general fatigue.

They emphasized that diphtheria is best prevented through vaccination and maintaining good hygiene. The disease spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, especially via respiratory droplets released through coughing or sneezing. They advised that regular hand washing with soap and clean running water remains one of the most effective ways to prevent infection.

