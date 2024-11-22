Edo Govt Declares Over 200 Vehicles Missing, Recovers 3 From Past Officials

Share

…Palliative meant for Edo people found in one of the buses

The Chairman of the committee set up to recover vehicles belonging to the Edo State government, Kelly Okungbowa has declared that over 200 vehicles are currently missing, disclosing that within 24 hours of the committee’s existence, it has recovered three vehicles in a private residence.

Okungbowa who spoke to journalists on the success of his committee within 24 hours said the three vehicles include one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses.

According to him, in one of the Toyota Hiace buses, the committee recovered some palliatives which was meant to have been shared to Edo people. He added that the palliatives include bags of garri and rice of 10kg and 25kg.

He appealed for more information from members of the public, saying it was the information earlier obtained that led to the recovery of the three vehicles.

Okungbowa also assured whistleblowers that a handsome reward awaits them provided their information is correct and verifiable.

He said; “Yesterday, we were inaugurated, and we promised to follow the law to carry out the mandate of Mr Governor which is to recover all missing government vehicles in private hands. We are glad to inform the people of Edo State that we have recorded success within 24 hours of our inauguration.

‘I am glad to announce to you that we have recovered one Hilux and two Toyota Hiace buses in private custody. You see that within 24 hours that we have made success and recovered some vehicles.

“We assure the Edo people and the State Government that we are going to do the job to the best of our ability. We will make sure we recover all the stolen vehicles.

“Reports reaching us is that we have over 200 government vehicles missing. We appeal for more information as the whistleblowers will be handsomely rewarded.

“This is not private property but the property of Edo citizens and it is not good for a private individual to steal government property. This vehicle was recovered from one person’s house. Palliatives were recovered from the Toyota Hiace bus as some garri and bags of rice were kept in the bus.

“We are just wondering how many will be in the Houses of former government officials like the Chief of Staff, SSG and so-called Deputy Governor which is not known by law.

“We appeal to former government officials and other citizens holding back government vehicles to return the vehicles within 48 hours. Information is key as these three vehicles were recovered this morning as a result of information.

“We need more information as we are moving to other places where we have been informed that government vehicles are parked. There have not been resistance so far because security agencies are backing our operations”.

Share

Please follow and like us: