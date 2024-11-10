Edo Govt Criticizes Okpebholo Over N5bn Inauguration

Share

The Edo State Government has reacted to the recent claims made by Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, urging him and his team to focus on their reported “Extravagant N5bn inauguration ceremony” rather than involving Governor Godwin Obaseki in their political controversies.

This statement was in response to the accusations by Okpebholo alleging that Governor Obaseki was deliberately obstructing a seamless transition of power.

Okpebholo also suggested that Obaseki needed a “Psychiatric evaluation” due to recent comments and claimed that the outgoing governor fled Benin City under covert circumstances, departing in an unmarked bus over 72 hours before his official exit from office.

According to Okpebholo, Obaseki’s current location is unknown.

In response to the allegations, Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media Projects, expressed disappointment over what he described as misplaced priorities by the incoming administration.

He specifically criticized the reported N5bn budget for the November 12 inauguration, deeming it excessive and contrary to the principles of responsible governance.

“It is disheartening to see the state’s resources directed towards lavish spending and extravagance instead of a seamless, dignified transition,” Osagie stated.

He noted that Governor Obaseki was not even invited to the upcoming inauguration, which, according to him, highlighted the “Pettiness” of the new administration.

Osagie alleged that the incoming administration has already allocated N5bn to various vendors for the inauguration.

“This is a sad day for the people of Edo who have been accustomed to prudent financial management and transparent governance under Obaseki’s administration,” he remarked.

The adviser stated that Governor Obaseki’s administration had taken considerable steps to ensure a smooth transition of power, prioritizing the protection of state assets and maintaining decorum.

“We have ensured decorum throughout this transition process, while the incoming government had hoped for a chaotic takeover to justify any future irregularities or looting of assets,” Osagie said.

He expressed that the accusations made by Okpebholo and his team were a calculated effort to tarnish Obaseki’s reputation.

“Now, disappointed, they are grasping at straws, attempting to smear Obaseki’s name. Their reaction is not surprising,” he added.

Osagie further drew a comparison between the responsible governance approach of Obaseki’s administration and what he described as the “frivolous priorities” of the incoming administration.

The back-and-forth between the current and incoming government indicates the growing tension in Edo State politics as the gubernatorial transition approaches.

