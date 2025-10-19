Edo Govt Condoles THISDAY, NUJ Over Sudden Death Of Journalist

The Edo State Government, led by Governor Monday Okpebholo, has commiserated with THISDAY Newspapers, the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the family of the late THISDAY correspondent, Comrade Austin Adibe Emenyonu, who passed away on Friday night.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo described the death of Emenyonu as “an immense loss, not just to his immediate family and media organisation, but to the entire Edo media community and the State at large.”

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of a valued member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Adibe Emenyonu,” the Governor stated. “This is a truly painful moment for all of us. He was known for professionalism, thoroughness, and dedication, and his contributions to holding government accountable and informing the public were invaluable.”

Governor Okpebholo extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the management and staff of THISDAY Newspapers, and the Edo State Council of the NUJ.

“In this moment of grief, we are united in celebrating a life well spent in the service of truth and society. The late Adibe Emenyonu will be remembered for his commitment to ethical journalism and dedication to duty,” he added.

The Governor prayed for the repose of the journalist’s soul and for God to grant his family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, also expressed deep sadness over Emenyonu’s death.

In a statement by his media aide, Friday Ahedo, Idahosa described the late journalist as a “thoroughbred professional who distinguished himself through dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to factual and balanced reporting.”

He noted that Emenyonu’s passing represents a great loss not only to THISDAY Newspapers and the NUJ but also to the entire Edo media community and the State.

Idahosa extended heartfelt condolences to the NUJ Edo Council, THISDAY management and staff, and the bereaved family, praying for divine strength and comfort for all affected by the tragedy.