Edo Govt Begins Profiling Of Property Owners For New City Devt

Share

The Edo State Government has commenced the profiling of property owners in the New City Development Area, formerly known as Coral City, as part of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s renewed efforts to resolve long-standing land disputes in the area.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Secretary to the Edo State Committee on Land Dispute Resolution, Abdulwasiu Oyakhire, called on all property owners in Lot-A and Lot-B of the project area to present their ownership documents for verification.

The exercise is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, and will run through Friday, June 13, 2025. The profiling will be conducted on-site by relevant state agencies and will take place simultaneously in both Lot-A and Lot-B.

Other sections of the New City Development are expected to undergo similar verification in subsequent phases.

Affected property owners are required to present their survey plans. In cases where survey plans are unavailable, accurate property coordinates will be accepted. Government-assigned surveyors will be on the ground to assist with the process.

This initiative follows a recent peace-building meeting convened by Governor Okpebholo with leaders of the Oke-Oroma, Obagie, and Amagba communities at the Government House in Benin City.

During the meeting, the governor emphasized the importance of all stakeholders submitting their documents to the verification committee for profiling, authentication, and eventual regularization toward the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O).

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and promoting harmonious coexistence among residents—key elements for the success of the New City Development.

The state government has urged full cooperation from all affected parties to ensure a smooth and successful profiling exercise.

Share