Edo Gov’t Begins Issuance Of Promotion Letters To Teachers

The Edo State Government has commenced the issuance of promotion letters to no fewer than 8,476 public school teachers across the State.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, made the disclosure on Thursday during a media chat in Benin City.

Dr. Iyamu stated that the promotion process, which began in February 2025, has now reached its final stage with the distribution of promotion letters to the affected teachers.

He explained that the promotion exercise was aimed at motivating teachers to deliver optimal performance in their duties.

According to him, the state government remains committed to enhancing the education sector, adding that teachers would also benefit from the newly approved minimum wage of ₦75,000, announced by Governor Monday Okpebholo during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration.

“On May Day, the Governor increased the minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦75,000, and our teachers are also going to benefit from it,” Iyamu said.

He also revealed that the government is reviewing the employment status of contract teachers under the EdoSTAR programme to absorb qualified personnel into the state’s teaching workforce.

“We also have teachers who have been on a contract called EdoSTAR. We are reviewing their appointments to see how we can absorb some of them who are qualified, because we are very particular about who we employ. After all, the quality of our teachers is the quality of our children,” he noted.

In addition, the Commissioner announced that interviews are currently ongoing for the recruitment of 500 teachers into basic and senior secondary schools, as well as 100 teachers for the state’s technical colleges.

He explained that the recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening the education workforce and equipping students with both academic and vocational skills.

“We have started the recruitment of 500 teachers to galvanize the workforce, and 100 teachers for the technical colleges. This is because, beyond acquiring certificates, technical education plays a vital role in ensuring that youths become employable and can also be self-reliant,” he said.

Dr. Iyamu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving learning outcomes and ensuring quality education for all students in the State.

