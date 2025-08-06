Edo Govt Bans NURTW, RTEAN, Atalakpa From Revenue Collection

The Edo State Government on Wednesday banned the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd ( belonging to Comrade Tony Adun, aka Kabaka from collecting revenue on behalf of the State Government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, which extended the ban

to ANNEWAT, and Drivers on Wheels, citing “cash collections, extortions, social harassment and intimidation” by the groups as the reasons for the ban.

The Government warned that anyone caught disobeying the order will be severely dealt with, and called on the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, to arrest and prosecute any offender.

The statement read in part: “The Edo State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has observed with grave concern the alarming resurgence of illegal revenue collection by certain unions and organisations under various guises across the State.

It has become clear that some of these groups, previously given limited authorisation to collaborate with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) under clearly defined terms, have grossly violated the conditions of their engagement and resorted to cash collections, extortions, social harassment and intimidation.

“Specifically, the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), ANNEWAT, and Drivers on Wheels are hereby banned with immediate effect. These unions are not authorised to collect any form of dues, levies, taxes, or charges from motorists, drivers, traders, or any member of the public in Edo State.

“This ban also extends to Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd, a private consultant earlier engaged to enforce compliance. Credible reports reaching the people-loving Governor indicate that the firm and its workers have become complicit in widespread extortion and abuse of mandate, thereby betraying the trust reposed in them by the State.

“The Government considers these actions as acts of economic sabotage, social oppression, and a direct affront to law and order. The era of using unions as fronts to harass, intimidate, or extort drivers and road users in the name of revenue collection is over. All activities of the aforementioned unions are suspended indefinitely.”

He added, “Henceforth: No individual or group under any of these unions is permitted to collect any form of payment from motorists or road users. All motorists, drivers, and road users are strongly advised not to pay any cash or comply with any form of illegal levy imposed by these banned entities.”