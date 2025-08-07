Edo Govt Bans NURTW, RTEAN, Atalakpa From Revenue Collection

The Edo State Government yesterday banned the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd ( belonging to Comrade Tony Adun, aka Kabaka) from collecting revenue on behalf of the State Government.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, yesterday which extended the ban to ANNEWAT, and Drivers on Wheel, cited , “cash collections, extortions, social harassment and intimidation”, by the groups as the reasons for the ban.

The state government warned that anyone caught disobeying the order will be severely dealt with, and called on the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, to arrest and prosecute any offender. The statement partly reads: “The Edo State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has observed with grave concern the alarming resurgence of illegal revenue collection by certain unions and organizations under various guises across the state.