Edo Govt Approves Supplementary Budget Of N125b For 2025

The Edo State Executive Council has approved a supplementary budget of N125 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

With the new approval, the state’s budget has increased from N675.220 billion, earlier passed by the State House of Assembly on December 23, 2024 to N799.820 billion, representing an 18 percent increase.

The decision followed an emergency executive meeting held on Monday, September 29, 2025, and presided over by the Chairman-in-Council and Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Finance, Emmanuel Okoebor, explained that the adjustment is aimed at accelerating infrastructure development across the state.

He said:

“Previously, we had a budget of N675 billion, with recurrent expenditure accounting for about 33 percent and capital for 67 percent. The revised budget now allocates about 70 percent to capital expenditure and 30 percent to recurrent expenditure. This shows Governor Monday Okpebholo’s strong commitment to infrastructural development in Edo State.”

Okoebor further broke down the figures, noting that capital expenditure increased by N113 billion, while recurrent expenditure rose by N12 billion, representing about 25 percent growth in capital spending and 5 percent growth in recurrent costs.

He added that the recurrent increase was largely due to the new minimum wage and the employment of over 1,000 personnel in the state’s Hospital Management Board.

“The government is clearly focused on infrastructure that will make Edo people happy. So far, about 254 kilometres of roads have been constructed across the state, with many more projects ongoing,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohombamu, disclosed that the revised budget would be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for legislative consideration and passage.