Edo Govt Appoints Tenebe As Bendel Insurance FC Board Chairman

The Edo State Government has appointed the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarrett Tenebe as the new Chairman of the Bendel Insurance Football Club.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Edo State Sports Sports Commission, Desmond Enabulele, after dissolving the Board of Bendel Insurance Football Club announced Tenebe as the new board chairman of the Benin based club.

Enabulele said the move is part of efforts to reposition the club ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

A statement released by his Media Officer, Wilson Edoko, confirmed the appointment of Jarret Tenebe as the new Chairman of Bendel Insurance FC.

Tenebe is taking over from the former deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, who was recently appointed Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement read: “This decision is in line with the broader objective to revamp Edo’s sports infrastructure in accordance with His Excellency, Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo’s vision. Bendel Insurance finished last season in fifth place, and with Emperor Tenebe’s wealth of experience in football management, we are confident he will take the club to greater heights,” Enabulele stated.

He added: “Governor Okpebholo is passionate about leveraging sports as a tool for youth empowerment and development. This restructuring is the first step in a holistic overhaul of Edo’s sports ecosystem.”

Emperor Tenebe, wile expressing his appreciation for the appointment pledged to build on the club’s achievements.

“I am well-versed in football administration and always strive for excellence. I thank the Chairman of the Sports Commission and the Board for this opportunity. We will hit the ground running and work to consolidate on Bendel Insurance’s recent successes,” Tenebe said.

An official unveiling ceremony for Tenebe as the new Chairman of Bendel Insurance FC is scheduled for a later date.

