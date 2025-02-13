Edo Govt Appoints Revenue Enforcement Consultant

Share

The Edo State Government has jettisoned digital revenue collection operated during the administration of Godwin Obaseki, while appointing Atalakpa Recovery Concepts Limited, as revenue enforcement consultant.

A letter of appointment by the Executive Chairman of the Board of Edo State Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Otunba Oladele Bahkole-Balogun addressed to the Managing Director of Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd said the contract is target-based and negotiable after 3 months.

The statement reads in part, “I am pleased to convey His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State

approval of your proposal to act on behalf of the Edo State Government as a revenue enforcement consultant to the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (ElRS).

“You will be expected to work closely with the in-house compliance and enforcement unit (EllS). This appointment is target-based and as such the Service expects a marked increase in revenue collection and remittance

“You are to ensure in the conduct of this appointment a professional approach devoid of any rancour or public outrage. The Service is mindful of its obligations to the people of Edo State and welcomes

your partnership.

“This appointment is effective for 3 months in the first instance and subject to review at the end of the period. Please, accept the assurance of my warmest regards and best wishes,” the statement said.

Recall that the Edo State Government during the administration of Godwin Obaseki operated 100% digital revenue collection that gives less space for human-to-human interaction, and avoided physical altercations that characterized revenue collections and enforcement in previous administrations.

Share

Please follow and like us: