Edo Govt Appoints Bankole-Balogun Chairman Board Of Internal Revenue

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Hon. Oladele Bankole-Balogun as the new Executive Chairman for the Edo State Board of Internal Revenue.

The appointment, according to a statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor is expected to bring expertise and experience to the role, as Hon. Bankole-Balogun has an impressive educational background, having obtained his BSc in Political Science from the University of Ibadan, LLB Hons Law from the University of London, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the College of Law, Store Street, London.

Hon. Bankole-Balogun’s professional experience spans various sectors, including law, politics, and business. He has worked with notable organizations in and outside Nigeria.

Additionally, Hon. Bankole-Balogun has been involved in politics, serving as an aspirant and candidate for the House of Representatives Elections in Akoko Edo Federal Constituency and a member of the APC Campaign Council for the 2024 Governorship elections in Edo State.

Other nominees for Executive Director positions in the Edo State Board of Internal Revenue include Deacon Idiake Patrick Akhimien (Edo Central), Hon. Mike Ohio Ezomo (Edo North), and Hon. Engr. Jackson Eribo (Edo South)

