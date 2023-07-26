Edo Govt, APC Bicker Over State Of Federal Roads

…APC is superintending over the liquidation of Nigeria– Crusoe Osagie

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State-led government of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) and the state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Col David Imuse on Wednesday went after each other throat over the state of federal roads, the Benin Water Project among others.

Imuse, while holding a press conference in Benin City said Governor Obaseki has failed to complete the Benin Water Project that was made to address incessant flooding and erosion in the state. He also said Obaseki’s government has failed to rehabilitate federal and state roads.

He said, “We want to use this forum as a vehicle to bring the attention of the good people of our state to the failures of the current administration led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, which greatly exacerbated the issue at hand.

First and foremost, it is important to note that the Benin Stormwater project, which was intended to address the issue of flooding and erosion in Benin City, was not completed by Governor Obaseki.

“This lack of progress has contributed to the worsening flood and erosion problems in our state. Furthermore, the party less government led by Mr Godwin Obaseki has engaged in gross misuse of funds allocated to Edo state by the Federal government over time.

“You are aware that over 16 billion naira, was refunded to the state under the watch of Obaseki for the Federal Road fixed by his predecessor in office Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during his tenure as governor.”

Continuing, he said, “Additionally, another 21 billion naira was given to Edo state from the Oil Derivation funds, which are intended for oil-producing states like ours, for infrastructural development, road inclusive. What we know is that Governor Obaseki presided over the misappropriation of these monies without recourse to these critical sectors of our living,” he said.

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie said, “It was quite depressing to read a statement from the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse, whose government at the centre has thrown the entire State, and I dare say, the entire country into pervasive gloom and perpetual fear for the future.”

Osagie said that Imuse’s statement is a slap on the faces of citizens of Edo State and, indeed, all Nigerians, because it is his party, the APC, that is superintending over the gradual liquidation of the Nigerian State.

“A litre of fuel which used to sell for N159 now sells for N700; one dollar which exchanged for N150, today goes for N870 and above; a pound which exchanged for between N850 and N900, is now exchanging over N1,100. Nigeria is gasping for breath under the chokehold of the APC.

“Instead of Imuse to come to Edo people with unreserved apologies over their obvious failure to steady the ship of State, he is sauntering around with arrogant statements, grandstanding, and attempting to shift the blame for the suffering of the masses to an innocent Governor, whose effort in the efficient management of the Edo economy has so far prevented a descent into anarchy.

“Imuse in his statement repeatedly spoke about a certain N16 billion that was refunded to the Edo State Government from the alleged intervention in the repair of Federal Roads by Adams Oshiomhole, when he was governor.

He, however, conveniently left out the fact that the same Adams Oshiomhole left the state with nothing less than N160 billion debt expended on various jamborees, including the so-called Federal Roads that he fixed while seriously needed infrastructure and economic development in the State suffered.

Imuse may not have regard for his leaders including the Governor of Edo State but he should at least spare a thought for innocent Nigerians who are paying the ultimate price daily on the various completely dilapidated Federal Roads around Edo State. The least the