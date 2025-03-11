Edo Govt Accuses PDP Leaders Of Sponsoring Kidnappings 

Share

The Edo State Government has accused the leaders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring kidnappings and other violent crimes in the state.

The government said, the PDP leaders are doing so in an attempt to undermine the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

It would be recalled that the Edo State chapter of the PDP on Monday, lambasted the State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) over continuous killings of innocent people in the state in the past two weeks.

The party blamed it on government failure to ensure the protection of lives and property of its citizens.

A statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, alleged that intelligence reports indicated the involvement of PDP leaders in recent kidnappings and violent crimes across the state.

He described the opposition’s outcry over insecurity as “Crocodile tears,” accusing them of deliberately orchestrating chaos while pretending to be concerned about public safety.

According to Itua, “The sudden concern expressed by PDP leaders is nothing but a smokescreen to divert attention from their own complicity.

“These are the same individuals who, during the 2024 governorship election, armed non-state actors with dangerous weapons, many of which were never recovered.

“Today, those weapons are in the hands of criminals terrorizing innocent Edo citizens.”

He further alleged that the PDP’s strategy is to create an atmosphere of fear, spread misinformation, and discredit the current administration.

“Their goal is clear—destabilize the state, weaken public confidence in Governor Okpebholo’s leadership, and push a false narrative of failure. But Edo people can see through these antics,” Itua stated.

He called on security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, to launch a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of PDP leaders in the rising wave of kidnappings and armed violence.

“No individual or political group should be allowed to hold the state hostage for political gain. Those found culpable must face the full wrath of the law,” the statement read.

He said, Governor Okpebholo’s administration is reaffirming its commitment to tackling insecurity and ensuring the protection of lives and property.

The government urged Edo residents to remain vigilant and not fall for what it described as the PDP’s “deceptive tactics.”

“Insecurity thrives when its perpetrators believe they are untouchable. It is time for security agencies to prove them wrong,” Itua added.

