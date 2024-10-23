Edo Govt Accuses APC Transition Committee Of Raising False Alarm

Share

The Edo State Government on Wednesday accused the incoming government and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Transition Committee of raising false alarm that the Obaseki-led PDP government has not provided it with the necessary documents needed for a smooth transfer of power.

The government said the APC Transition Committee led by Dr Pius Odubu has not shown readiness to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition following their blatant refusal to attend committee meetings.

The Edo State Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare and member of the state government Transition Committee who disclosed this to newsmen shortly after Wednesday’s session at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, venue for the Edo State Joint Transition Committee meeting, said it has provided the documentation in digital form but the APC committee members insisted on hardcopy documents, which it has also provided to them.

He accused the APC Transition committee members of thwarting the process for the smooth transition of power in the state saying, “The Edo State Government Transition Committee members will continue to come for meetings until October 30th to provide information the APC transition committee requires or wants as long as it is within the transition committee mandate. ”

He noted that boycotting meetings as committee members are not a problem but demanding hardcopy documents meant for only the governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo and the Chief Executive of the State, Governor Godwin Obaseki is impossible.

He accused the APC Transition Committee of wanting to play the role of the governor-elect, making demands for documents that are not within the purview of the transition committee mandate.

Nehikhare said the APC transition committee had from the onset of her inauguration shown disdain for work with the state government committee members.

“You will recall that before the Edo State Joint Transition Committee began, we had to physically harass the APC to send to us the list of their members. It took them a few days to respond to that. Edo State PDP government did all that because it is a civilized thing to do because when a government is leaving power, it hands over the reigns of government in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“We noticed that only the Edo State Government committee members are always present for the meetings. We only want the incoming government to have an idea of what we have done and achieved and the challenges we faced while in government.

“We met here last Friday and listed the timetable of how the Transition Committee was going to meet. We do not want the impression that the Edo state government has something to hide. But on the contrary, the APC Transition Committee is the one crying wolf.

“We have been having these problems because our brothers from the other side are most likely not prepared for what they have seen in our documentation. On the table are some of our reports of our thematic pillars, which were originally put in place through our normal mode of working digitally, but our brothers said that was too complicated for them and wanted hardcopy, which we have also done.”Nehikhare said.

It would be recalled that the Edo State Joint Transition Committee speaking through the secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Transition Committee, Patrick Ikhariale, had said it has adjourned sine die following the alleged inability of officials of the outgoing government to provide the required documents germane to the assignment.

Ikhariale said both parties had agreed to meet when the required information or documents were given to them.

