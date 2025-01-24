Edo Gov’ship Tribunal Relocates To Abuja

Share

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has announced its relocation from Benin City to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The relocation may not be unconnected to political clashes between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the sittings of the tribunal.

Parties to the case were informed of the relocation through a notice dated January 24, 2025, and signed by the Tribunal’s Secretary, Mu’azu Ibrahim Bagudu, Esq.

“I am directed to notify all parties that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has been relocated to Abuja at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Airport Road, Abuja, effective from Monday, 27th January 2025,” the notice read.

It was learnt that violent attacks, persistent intimidation and disruptions by political thugs prompted the relocation of the tribunal to the nation’s capital.

Recall that thugs had disrupted tribunal sessions on multiple occasions, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity inside its High Court premises location of the tribunal.

Share

Please follow and like us: