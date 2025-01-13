Edo Gov’ship Petition Tribunal To Commence Full Hearing Wednesday

Share

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) has adjourned to Wednesday, January 15, 2025, for the commencement of a full hearing on the petition filed by Dr Asue Ighodalo and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the declaration of Governor Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the September 21, 2024 election.

This development was due to the application filed by lead counsels to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Governor Monday Okpebholo, the petition’s first and second respondents, praying to the court for the adjournment.

The petitioners, Dr. Ighodalo (1st Petitioner ) and the PDP ( 2nd Petitioner) are challenging the declaration of Okpebholo as the winner of the poll by INEC.

According to INEC, Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes, defeating PDP’s Ighodalo, who recorded 247,274 votes.

Recall that Justice Wilfred Kpochi led a 3-man ETP on December 21, adjourned sitting to January 13, 2025, for the hearing on the petition and other petitions before the court following the conclusion of pre-hearing of all petitions.

On resumption of hearing on Monday in Benin, the Assistant Secretary to the Tribunal, Dayo Dahunsi Esq. informed the Court that there was a pending application from the 1st and the 2nd Respondents, seeking adjournment of the sitting to Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

He stated that the application was premeditated upon the premise that leads counsels to the two applicants would be before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 2025 in a matter slated fora definite hearing.

Dahunsi quoted the applicants to have said that their requests also applied to other petitions against their clients before the Tribunal.

Reacting to the application, Oladipo Oshinowo, who held the brief of the lead counsel of the petitioners, Ken. Mozia SAN said he was not opposed to application in the spirit of cooperation.

“Though, we are ready and prepared to commence trials today, a copy of the letter seeking for adjournment was to our lead counsel by the registry late yesterday, wherein the 1st and second respondents are seeking an adjournment.

“We are constrained to concede to this request for adjournment on the strength of the undertaking that such request for adjournment shall not be made by the respondents in future”, he said.

Counsel to the 3rd respondent (All Progressives Congress), Josephine Ogagaworia, did not object to the application as Justice Kpochi adjourned the sitting to Wednesday for the actual hearing of the petition.

