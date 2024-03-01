Edo Gov, Sunday Dare, Other Top Dignitaries Storm Lagos

…As SV Award Holds Today

The creme de la creme of sports personalities will gather in Lagos this evening for the 4th edition of the Sportsville Special Recognition Award ceremony.

Topping the list of dignitaries is the Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki whose state is receiving an award for the Best Sports Facilities Category, immediate past Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, who is the Special Guest of Honour and ace TV anchor, Oseni Rufai of Arise Television.

The list also includes the Chairman/CEO of BRILA FM, Dr Larry Izamoje, Chairman of House Committee on Sports, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Abiodun…, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Mr Tunde Popoola, among others.

The organisers are excited that former Green Eagles Skipper and founder of Eagle 7 Sports Radio, Mathematical Segun Odegbami MON, has accepted to Chair the occasion.

“We’re really excited that top personalities like Dr Odegbami will be chairing the occasion. It tells you the credibility and quality of the award which is only in its 4th year,” Frank Ilaboya, the Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, the organisers of the award said.

The quality of awardees in the different categories is another area Mr Ilaboya is fascinated with.

In the Sports Icon Category, we have the likes of former Governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Solomon Ogba, Rtn Victor Ochei and Otunba Segun Runsewe, OON.

The Sports Administrator of the Year has the NPFL Board Chairman, the quiet and soft-spoken Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye.

Dr Uyi Akpata, the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, leads the likes of Sam Ocheho and Francis Orbih of Handball and Badminton respectively, Hajiya Zainab Saleh, Hauwa-Kulu Akinyemi and Women football pioneer, Elder Eddington Kuejubola. The list also includes the Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association, Chikelue Ileononysi.

The rave of the moment in sports radio broadcast goes to BRILA FM, while Kunle Solaja was named Nigeria’s highly-rated diarist!

The newly-introduced creative category goes to Jenkins Alumona, the Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Promotions, just as ex-Olympian Daniel Igali wins in the Integrity Category.

The Media Officer of the Year goes to Oladimeji Oshode of Remo Stars Football Club.

Edo State came tops in the sports facilities category while Remo Sports Facilities Complex made the cut in the private sector category.

Mark Igoche clinches the Achieve Award.

“My special regards and appreciation go to the Organising Committee led by the ebullient Adekunle Salami, the Deputy Editor and Group Sports Editor of the New Telegraph, for doing a good job, Mr Ilaboya picks up the story again

“I know how daunting it is to sieve few names among the tons of qualified personalities.”

Several arrays of top entertainers have been lined up for the ceremony billed for the prestigious Eko Club in Surulere, Lagos State.