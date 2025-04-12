Edo Gov, PDP Clash Over Launch Of Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign

Share

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Monday Okpebholo over his reported launch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 presidential election campaign in Edo State.

In a statement, Chris Nehikhare, the Acting Publicity Secretary of the PDP, said the alleged kick-off of President Tinubu’s campaign more than two years before the official start of the 2027 campaign was an affront to the Nigerian Constitution.

Recall that Governor Okpebholo, while receiving defecting member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kaycee Osamwonyi, representing Uhunmwonde State Constituency, said that he had kick-started the campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In response, Chris Nehikhare said, “It is laughable how a man who couldn’t win his own election now arrogantly assumes the role of Edo’s political compass.

“We read with concern and disappointment the reckless statement by Governor Monday Okpebholo, in which he declared to have ‘kick-started’ the campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, as part of his continuous scheming to hoodwink the President and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We want to unequivocally state that his comments and actions are in direct contravention of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which explicitly states that, ‘The period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.’

“It is troubling and deeply embarrassing that Okpebholo, who should be a custodian of the rule of law, is kicking off campaigns nearly two years ahead of the legally allowed period. This is not only illegal but also sets a dangerous precedent for the abuse of power and disrespect for our Constitution and democracy.

“Even more laughable is Okpebholo’s boastful claim that he will deliver Edo State to President Tinubu in 2027.

“This is the same man who could not secure a victory for himself during the last gubernatorial election, who lost convincingly at the polls and has since then, along with his allies, been fighting tooth and nail, resorting to all sorts of illegalities and machinations to suppress the truth and sustain the electoral heist of September 21, 2024.

“So how could this same person, who couldn’t credibly and legitimately win his own election, now arrogantly claim to be Edo’s political compass? It is an insult to the intelligence of the citizens of Edo State,” Nehikhare said.

Reacting, the Edo State Government, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, said that Governor Monday Okpebholo had at no time violated any section of the Electoral Act, including Section 94(1), as alleged by the Edo PDP.

He said, “The Governor, like every well-meaning Nigerian, reserves the right to express support for the President’s vision and administration.

“It is laughable that the Edo PDP, in its desperation to stay relevant, has now resorted to twisting every statement from the Governor to score cheap political points. Governor Okpebholo’s statement was made in the context of strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government for the development of Edo State.

“Besides, Governor Okpebholo reserves the right to kick-start the re-election campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu without any apologies.

“The PDP’s knee-jerk reaction once again exposes its deep-seated insecurity and dwindling influence in the State.

“Rather than issue press statements riddled with inaccuracies and political bitterness, the Edo PDP should take time to reflect on the massive goodwill Governor Okpebholo enjoys across party lines and among the people of Edo State, who are already witnessing a breath of fresh air in governance.

“If Governor Okpebholo opts for an open re-election campaign for President Tinubu, it is within his rights.”

