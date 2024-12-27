Edo Gov, IGP Hail Police Station, ICT Centre Donors

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has praised Peter Dunia and members of Ogbona Youth Forum for donating an ultramodern police station with an ICT centre to the police.

According to a statement, the ultra-modern police station will boost security in the Ogbona Community in the Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

Okpebholo, who visited the station, thanked the donors for their passion towards the progress of the area.

He challenged others to see the gesture as an inspiration and a call to collaborate with the government to build a united, peaceful and progressive society.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun saluted Dunia for and for his love for his people.

The IGP, represented by the Assistant InspectorGeneral of Police Zone 5 Benin Arungwa Nwaziue Udo, stressed the need for the deployment of technology in policing, a move which he described as pivotal in modern-day policing, geared towards monitoring of individuals with criminal intentions.

Share

Please follow and like us: