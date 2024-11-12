Edo Gov-Elect, Okpebholo Appoints Fred Itua Spokesman

Share

Twenty-four hours to his inauguration, the Edo State Governor-Elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Fred Itua as his Chief Press Secretary, making it the first appointment made by the incoming administration.

Itua, who works with The Sun Newspaper, will head the media team of the governor, who is expected to step in today, November 12, 2024.

The new appointee, who is an accomplished writer, journalist, media and communications consultant with over 13 years of experience, is recognised for expertise in covering diverse and critical issues ranging from humanitarian crises to national governance.

While anchoring Inside The Red Chamber, an online television programme, and co-hosting the radio show, Bottom Line, Itua brought a dynamic presence and a wellrounded understanding of media to every role.

Itua, a strategic and resourceful journalist has ability in crafting compelling narratives and breaking down complex topics for wide audiences, just as he possesses deep insight into national and international affairs.

Share

Please follow and like us: