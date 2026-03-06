Edo Gov, Dikko, Olopade, NFF President, And Others To Storm Auchi For Ikhana’s Academy Launch

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, and his Director General, Bukola Olopade, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, and other top sports dignitaries are expected to storm Auchi, Edo State for the official launch of the Kadiri Ikhana Football Academy on March 28, 2026.

According to a statement signed by coach Kadiri Ikhana(MON), the Academy, which started skeletal operation late last year would come on stream fully after the launch.

The former Africa Coach of the Year, who led Enyimba International of Aba to win the hitherto elusive CAF Champions League for Nigeria in 1993, said the Edo State Deputy Governor, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Honourable Amadin Desmond Enabulele and his board members are also expected.

Also billed to attend the launch is the chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye and all the Chairmen of the 20 Premier League teams in the country as well as their counterparts in the Nigeria National League (NNL) led by the chairman, Mr George Aluo.

A renowned security expert and philanthropist, Chief Peter Dunia will also attend the launch just as all the active and popular 1980 African Cup of Nations winning Green Eagles led by Mathematical Segun Odegbami, Adokyie Amasiemeka, and Felix Owolabi have been confirmed for the Auchi event.