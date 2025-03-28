Edo: Four Arrested Over Killing Of Seven Suspected Kidnappers

Share

The Edo State Government on Friday announced the arrest of four persons allegedly involved in the mob killing of seven suspected kidnappers in the Uromi area of the State.

The State Government also ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, which saw the suspects reportedly set ablaze by a mob on Thursday.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, speaking through the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Government House, Solomon Osaghale, condemned the killings, describing the act as barbaric and unacceptable.

He vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I was in Uromi at the instance of the Governor to assess the level of damage and ensure a prompt investigation is carried out to deliver justice and prevent a recurrence,” Osaghale said.

“Investigations have revealed that the victims had boarded a commercial truck when they were stopped by local security members, who, upon searching the vehicle, discovered firearms. This discovery led to a mob attack by people in the vicinity.”

Governor Okpebholo, upon receiving reports of the incident, directed an immediate fact-finding mission to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the killings.

“The news of this incident is deeply concerning to the Governor, whose priority is to create a peaceful and prosperous state, free from acts of lawlessness like this,” Osaghale stated.

“I can assure you that those involved in this unprovoked attack will not go unpunished, as His Excellency has instructed the Commissioner of Police to launch a full-scale investigation. So far, over four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Okpebholo reiterated that no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands.

He assured residents, particularly the Hausa community in Uromi, that security personnel had been deployed to restore peace and normalcy.

In response, the leader of the Hausa community in Uromi, Aliyu Haruna, expressed gratitude to the Governor for deploying security forces to the area.

Haruna acknowledged that the security presence had reassured the Hausa community, easing the palpable fear that had gripped them following the unfortunate incident.

“We sincerely thank the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his swift response to this unfortunate incident.

“This is the first time such an event has occurred in Uromi, and it is baffling because the Uromi people have always been accommodating to us in the Hausa community.

“For over seventy years, we have lived peacefully among the indigenes. I was born here, as were many others in our community,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

